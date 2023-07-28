NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools say that it will be implementing a clear bag policy for the 2023-24 school year.

The school system announced the policy change on Friday and says traditional backpacks and totes will no longer be allowed and that NNPS will provide students with a clear bag to use for the school year.

NNPS says they will distribute the bags to students ahead of the start of the school year and school principals will announce the distribution day for their specific school. Students will receive a clear backpack and a small, opaque pouch to hold their personal items.

This new policy comes after the school system made multiple safety changes after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January.

Some of the safety changes that have been put into place include adding more school security officers, installing weapons detection systems, conducting a safety audit, and hiring a former FBI chief as Executive Director of Crisis Planning, Prevention and Environmental Risk Management.

