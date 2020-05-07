Newport News Public Schools hosts virtual teacher job fair

Live Now
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will be hosting a virtual job fair for educators this coming week.

The NNPS Online Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and interested teachers can register online or visit the website.

During the fair, teachers can speak with recruiters and schedule virtual interviews.

The school is looking to hire teachers for the 2020-2021 including:

  • Elementary teachers
  • Qualified teachers
  • Special education teachers
  • Subject teachers: English, math, science, social studies, career, and technical subjects
  • Spanish and French
  • English as a Second Language
  • School librarians

Bonuses may be available for certain eligible STEM educators.

The school recommends teacher candidates complete an online application as soon as possible.

NNPS will also host a virtual job fair for bus drivers on Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

More information can be found online or by contacting NNPS Human Resources at 757-881-5061.

