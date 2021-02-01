Newport News Public Schools hosting virtual job fair throughout the week

Cooper Hanson, a substitute teacher at the Greenfield Intermediate School in Greenfield, Ind., is photographed Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Hanson, a student at Hanover College, is one of several college students being recruited to work as substitute teachers in schools during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a job? Newport News Public Schools is holding a virtual job fair every day this week until Feb. 5.

The job fair is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Feb. 1. to Feb. 5. Candidates can chat live with recruiters and even schedule a virtual interview.

Monday, February 1 – Elementary School Teachers

– Elementary School Teachers Tuesday, February 2 – Special Education, School Librarians and English as a Second Language Teachers

– Special Education, School Librarians and English as a Second Language Teachers Wednesday, February 3 – Secondary Teachers in grades 6-12 (English, math, science and social studies)

– Secondary Teachers in grades 6-12 (English, math, science and social studies) Thursday, February 4 – Art, Music and PE Teachers

– Art, Music and PE Teachers Friday, February 5 – Career and Technical Education Teachers (family and consumer sciences, business, technology education and aviation) and World Language Teachers

All candidates must be eligible for a Virginia teaching license. Teacher candidates should complete an online application as soon as possible.

Newport News Public Schools officials say the full-time jobs offer teacher coaches and mentor teachers; professional development; employee wellness program, cutting-edge technology; tuition reimbursement; caring and supportive coworkers among other great benefits.

To register for the virtual job fair, click here.