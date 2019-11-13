Newport News Public Schools are hosting a hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools are holding open interviews for people looking for a career in the education field.

The NNPS recruitment team says there are several open positions in the school system, from teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.

The Hiring Extravaganza will be held this Saturday, Nov. 16 at Gildersleeve Middle School, 1 Minton Drive, Newport News from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People that are interested in participating in this event are asked to to apply online prior the event.

For qualified teachers planning to apply, please bring copies of your college or university transcripts along with a Virginia Teaching Licence. However, for substitute teachers applicants are only required to bring their transcripts.

For more information about this event click here, https://bit.ly/2KyWElV