Newport News Public Schools among Virginia school districts to receive $1.5M in funding for electric buses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — More than $1.5 million in federal funding has been awarded to school districts across Virginia, including Newport News, towards replacing old, diesel school buses with electric types.

The funds were administered through the EPA as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates and the annual 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates programs.

The funds are expected to go towards replacing old diesel school buses in Virginia with new electric, propane, compressed natural gas buses aimed at reducing harmful emissions.

The funds will be broken down as follows:

$900,000 for three school buses for Petersburg City Public Schools as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates

$250,000 for 10 buses for Newport News Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates

$200,000 for 10 buses for Loudoun County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates

$100,000 for five buses for Carroll County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates

$80,000 for four buses for Culpeper County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates