Newport News protesters hold prayer and peace rally for justice and unity

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after George Floyd’s death, protests and demonstrations are still going strong.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of people gathered in Newport News for peace and to unite the community as one.

“We believe that you are the light and that you can do all things,” said J.D. Mason while praying with the crowd.

The group of peaceful protesters chanted from the sidewalk of Jefferson Avenue for racial equality and justice. They also lifted their voice in prayer and said through faith, anything is possible.

“If everyone just comes together and realize God made us all the same, God made us in his image and all we need is to come together and none of this will happen,” said protester Jacina Lopez.

Demonstrators armed with faith and hope stood together in a united front to be the change they want to see.

“Our group, we are all about God and love and togetherness and that’s what we’re really trying to promote here,” said Patti Hardy, one of the organizers of the event.

They also wanted to deliver a message of love and acceptance for all.

“Knowing that the people that I care about have been hurting for as long as they have is something that just does not sit well with me,” said protester Austin Milby. “We’re sending the message that people care.”

Mason, who also helped organize the event, said although the last couple of weeks have been trying, they’re focusing on the positive.

“A lot of conversations have been started, a lot of racial reconciliation has been sparked in cities all across America so I want to make sure Newport News, Hampton Roads, this area, is on the map for the right reasons and for racial reconciliation,” Mason said.

Protesters 10 On Your Side spoke to said they want others to know we’re more alike than we are different.

“We are all equal, we all have the same bones. We’re all just different colors — we’re all human at the end of the day,” protester Jelysa Iziarry.

Mason encouraged the crowd to keep the faith.

“Don’t give up hope. It might seem bleak but the future’s bright,” he said. “As long as we keep the conversations going, as long as we keep an open heart and an open mind, we can achieve anything.”

