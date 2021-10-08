Newport News Popeye’s manager attacked on camera; wants suspect caught

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The general manager of a local fast food restaurant is asking for help from the public after he was attacked inside his own store.

“I never saw it coming,” said Dewayne Watson. “I had no reason to suspect anything.”

The incident was caught on camera at the Popeye’s in Newport News on Warwick Boulevard.

“Who are you?” Watson asked. “What did you want? Why did you come into my store, but more importantly are you still lurking around?”

Watson is talking about a man who was lurking around inside the store last month.

“He proceeded to ask questions about the menu and showed interest in a particular menu item,” Watson said.

Watson thought he was just a customer.

“Then out of nowhere, he just hit me,” he added. “I didn’t see what he hit me with, but he hit me hard enough to split my ear open.”

Watson scrambled for safety as the man calmly walked out of the store. Watson isn’t sure why he was attacked but he does believe it was meant for him.

“I have no knowledge who this person [is], but from the way everything happened it was definitely a targeted attack,” Watson said.

The general manager is now looking over his shoulder more often.

“You hear stories all the time from people who have had their sense of security and sense of peace taken away from them,” he added. “Just put yourselves in my shoes. Today it is me and tomorrow it could be you so if you have information, you’d definitely want someone to come forward.”

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.