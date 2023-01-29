NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is warning residents of a credit card scam at a local 7-Eleven.

According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.

The skimmer, which copies credit card information was discovered on Jan. 27 and was removed at that time. Police say the store manager believes the skimmer was put on the register sometime on or around Jan. 22.

For those who have visited the store during that time period, police are recommending you monitor all credit card activity and report any suspicious activity to your credit card company.