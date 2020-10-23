Newport News Police to host public memorial service for fallen officers, unveiling portrait of Officer Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are hosting a memorial service this week to honor the 12 officers who lost their lives while serving the city during which, the city will also unveil a portrait of Officer Katherine Thyne.
The service is open to the public and will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Newport News at 15553 Warwick Boulevard.
Guest capacity will be limited to 250 people in the venue and all attendees must wear a face covering. The event will also be live-streamed via Facebook.
“This year’s ceremony, which is typically held during Police Week in May, had to be postponed due to the pandemic. During the service on October 28, we will unveil the portrait of Officer Katherine Thyne who was killed during a traffic stop in January,” police officials posted to social media on Thursday.
