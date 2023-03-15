NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police Department is hosting monthly ‘Chat with the Chief’ Facebook live sessions.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will host sessions from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

‘Chat with the Chief’ flyer. (Photo Courtesy: NNPD)

During the sessions, he will provide department updates, crime statistics and take questions from the attendees.

Each month throughout this year a session will be held. The first session is on March 21.

To join the live session on March 21, visit the Newport News Police Departments Facebook page.