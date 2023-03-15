NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police Department is hosting monthly ‘Chat with the Chief’ Facebook live sessions.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will host sessions from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
During the sessions, he will provide department updates, crime statistics and take questions from the attendees.
Each month throughout this year a session will be held. The first session is on March 21.
To join the live session on March 21, visit the Newport News Police Departments Facebook page.
