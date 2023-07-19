NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting a catalytic converter engraving event.

Engravings only take about 15 minutes per vehicle, and the event is free to the public.

The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Newport News Police Department headquarters, located on 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

People from neighboring cities are welcome to attend the event.

As of July 19, there were only a few spots left, so if you are interested in signing up for one of the remaining slots, you’ll want to act fast. Click here.

As WAVY has reported, catalytic converter theft is becoming a common and costly problem.