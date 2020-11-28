Newport News Police to host Drive-Thru Book Giveaway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police and other community partners are sponsoring a Drive-Thru Book Giveaway Saturday.

On December 5 from 10 a.m. until noon, guests can show up at Fire Station 3 to pick up a new book and goodie bag. The station is located at 10454 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The event is for students grades K-12.

