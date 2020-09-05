Newport News Police to conduct increased DUI patrols throughout the city

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police announced it plans to conduct increased DUI patrols in an effort to save lives and to stop those from driving under the influence.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, continuing each night until Sept. 14, officers said they will be patrolling the streets.

During the Labor Day holiday weekend, police are reminding citizens to be safe and always “buckle up and never drink and drive.”

