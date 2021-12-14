Newport News police: Teen shot and killed after basketball game at Menchville High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night after a basketball game at Menchville High School.

Dispatchers said there was a report of a shooting in the area of the 200 block of Menchville Road in Newport News around 8:40 p.m.

In a news release, police said there was “some type of altercation” outside in the school parking lot after the basketball game.

Shots were fired, and a male teenager was injured.

Police officers gave first aid and CPR to the boy, but he died at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Police did not release any suspect information as of 9:45 p.m.

Fatal shooting outside Menchville High School in Newport News Dec. 14, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

