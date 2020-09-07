Newport News police start mental health podcast discussing personal experiences

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police officers are first to respond to some of the most heartbreaking situations.



The things they’re exposed to can leave a heavy impact on their minds and hearts — and that’s something a new podcast put together by the Newport News Police Department is digging into.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says mental health is one of his top priorities for the department.



“The things that officers see and deal with, I know it takes an effect on them, they go to some of the most violent crime scenes, they respond to situations with kids’ babies and children, it’s always the hardest for just about any officer,” Drew said.

Both sworn officers and civilian employees will be featured on the podcast episodes, sharing personal experiences as well as their strength and hope.

The episodes will be published on the Newport News Police Department’s YouTube channel and promoted across their other social media platforms.

The first episode aired on Sunday, focusing on suicide as September is National Suicide Awareness Month.

Some of the topics will include post traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and anxiety.

“I just want them to know their mental health, their mental wellness matter to me,” Drew said.

