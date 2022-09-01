NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police sergeant has been found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man in 2019.

On Thursday, a jury found 35-year-old Albin Pearson guilty of manslaughter in the death of Hank Berry III. Pearson was initially charged with second-degree murder. Jurors deliberated for about 2-and-a-half hours.

Pearson and three other officers responded to Berry’s Nantucket Place home in late December 2019 for his alleged abuse of the 911 system.

They had no arrest or search warrant, and Berry, 43, refused to come outside his home. Police body cam videos of the interaction show when he tried to close his front door, the officers entered and tried to arrest him.

Berry refused to come outside, stopping in his front doorway, but Pearson and three other officers then went inside, a struggle followed, and Berry got control of a taser. That’s when Pearson shot Berry in the back and he died in his living room several minutes later.

