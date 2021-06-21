Newport News Police seeking missing 63-year-old woman last seen Monday morning



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking residents’ help to find a missing 63-year-old woman last seen late Monday morning.

According to police, Tijuana Montgomery was last seen around 11:15 a.m. walking northbound on Wickham Avenue away from her home.

Officials say she suffers from a medical condition. She is described as 6-feet-tall and 145 pounds, slender frame, has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Montgomery is asked to call 757–247–2500.

