Missing 11-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Newport News

UPDATE: Police found Jordan Harrington safe.

—————————————————————-

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for public assitance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl in Newport News.

According to police, 11-year-old Jordan Harrington was last seen in the 100 block of Dogwood Court. Officers were dispatched at 2:47 a.m. to that area and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan, is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.