Newport News Police seek suspect in BP gas station robbery

UPDATE Dec. 2, 2019 — Newport News Police have arrested Charles Earl Williams Jr. in connection with a robbery May 16.

Williams was arrested Nov. 27.

He is charged with one count each: abduction: by force, intimidation; robbery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect in a BP Station robbery that happened Thursday.

According to Newport News Police, officers were called to the gas station in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard to investigate the robbery at approximately 10:50 p.m.

When they got there, two employees inside the station told police a man wearing a black hooded sweatwhirt pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. Police say there were no injuries from the incident and the robbery remains under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for any updates.