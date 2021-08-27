Newport News police seek man accused of claiming he’s on the cleaning crew, stealing employee’s wallets

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are working to identify a man they say has stolen employee wallets from various offices in the city.

Police said the man, who is shown wearing two different outfits in surveillance images, has entered various office buildings, sometimes saying he’s part of the cleaning crew, and gained access to the janitor’s closets.

He then has used the master keys or other keys to get into different officers and take wallets from staff.

Those credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at nearby grocery stores.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.