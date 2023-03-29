NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are asking for the public’s help to solve a December 2022 homicide case.

Surveillance footage captures a photo of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police search for suspect in connection to Hampton Ave fatal shooting. ( Photo Courtesy: Newport New Police Department)

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Dec. 7 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hampton Dr. near Oak Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old James Curtis Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:38 p.m.