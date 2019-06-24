Newport News Police searching for suspects in two possibly related robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is asking for help identifying the suspect(s) in two recent investigations that are possibly related.

Officers responded to a robbery at approximately 4:40 p.m. on June 7 at the Ameristop Food Mart on Beech Drive.

An employee stated that a male suspect jumped over the counter and demanded for the register to be opened. The suspect took several packs of cigarettes as well as the money before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was last seen on Main Street and was described as a slender white male. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo and red lettering, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Credit – Newport News Police

Police responded to a second robbery on Main Street on June 20 at approximately 10:12 p.m.

A man with a firearm, wearing a mask, robbed the 1st Stop Mart. An employee said that the suspect went behind the counter and grabbed multiple packs of cigarettes along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was slender and wearing a white hoodie with “Reynolds Contracting LLC” on the back as well as white sweatpants, a black mask, gloves, and converse-style shoes.

Credit – Newport News Police

Anyone with information that can assist in either of these robbery investigations or can identify the suspect(s) is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).