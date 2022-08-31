NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police say s missing 10-year-old last seen Wednesday evening has been found safe.

According to police, 10-year-old Kye Mayor was last seen Wednesday at his residence on Gamble Street. Kye was later seen near Hines Middle School around 5 p.m.

Police are searching for missing 10-year-old Kye Mayor. (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Kye is described as light-skinned, 4-foot-10-inches tall, and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, Khaki shorts, and dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding Kye’s whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.