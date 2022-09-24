NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport New Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen Saturday night.

According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.

Mekhi Bivens (10) (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Mekhi is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, and has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Mekhi or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.