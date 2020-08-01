Suspect arrested after 61-year-old man dies following stabbing incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide after someone stabbed a 61-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.
Officers said it happened inside a home in the 1000 block of 78th Street. Officers got the call at 12:59 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found the man dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the deadly stabbing was the result of a fight between the victim and another person.
Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was located in the area a short time later and taken into custody.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.
