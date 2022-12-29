NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 33-year-old Mickayla Martin was last seen in the early morning hours near Mortar Loop. Police say she is considered endangered because of a medical condition.

Mickayla Martin ( Photo Courtesy: Newport New Police Department)

Martin is described as being 5’1″, 200 pounds with dark brown, long dreadlocks style hair. She has several tattoos including ones of “Tres” and “Deja” on her left and right wrists and a tattoo on her right shoulder of “Queens”. Martin also has her ears pierced and wears glasses.

Martin is known to drive a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a Texas license plate with the number RVG8009.

Anyone who sees Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.