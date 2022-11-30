NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a missing teenager that was last seen Wednesday evening.

According to police, 16-year-old Lillie Trotter was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the Ashton Green Apartments.

(Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Police say she is considered endangered because of the circumstances surrounding her running away which pose a concern for her safety.

Lillie is described as being approximately 5’6″, and 135 pounds. Police say she could have medium-length braids, however, her current hairstyle is unknown. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red and black pants, black combat boots and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Lillie or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Emergency Communication at 757-247-2500.