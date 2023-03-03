NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen Friday evening.

According to police, 15-year-old Adura Ogiale was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the area of 42nd St. and Jefferson Avenue.

Adura Ogiale (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Police describe Ogiale as being 5’7″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair which is styled in two puffs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with pink stripes on the side.

Police say Ogiale is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

If you have any information on Ogiale’s whereabouts, call NNPD Communications at (757) 247-2500