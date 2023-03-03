NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen Friday evening.
According to police, 15-year-old Adura Ogiale was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the area of 42nd St. and Jefferson Avenue.
Police describe Ogiale as being 5’7″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair which is styled in two puffs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with pink stripes on the side.
Police say Ogiale is considered endangered due to a medical condition.
If you have any information on Ogiale’s whereabouts, call NNPD Communications at (757) 247-2500