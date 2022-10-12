UPDATE: Newport News Police say Amayah was found safe.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen early Wednesday morning and is believed to be endangered.

According to police, 14-year-old Amayah Smith was last seen around 3:30 a.m. leaving the 400 block of Crossings Court.

Amayah Smith (14) (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Amayah is described as bring approximately 5′ 4″, 250 pounds with long braided black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Police say Amayah is believed to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone who knows of Amayah’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.