NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 63-year-old Phillippe Bailey was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1:55 p.m. after leaving the Newport News Police Headquarters. Police say she was considered endangered due to a medical condition and she has to use a three-wheeled walker to get around.

Bailey is described as being 5’6″ and was last seen wearing a white face mask, a black jacket with white slides, blue leggings and white shoes. Police say they do not have a photo of Bailey available.

Anyone who sees Bailey or knows any information about her whereabouts can call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.