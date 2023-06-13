NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a local restaurant’s tip jar.

According to police, the incident happened on June 7 around 2:21 p.m. Police say the suspect took money from the tip jar at Rick’s Cheesesteak on Jefferson Ave. and then left the restaurant.

Police search for man who stole money from restaurant tip jar in NN (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department) Police search for man who stole money from restaurant tip jar in NN (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department) Police search for man who stole money from restaurant tip jar in NN (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.