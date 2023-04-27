NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a man they say is wanted for a homicide that occured in February.

According to police, officers responded on February 17 around 4:15 a.m. to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Orcutt Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 57-year-old Joseph Jones suffering from multiple injuries.

Jones was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Jamal Lamonte Mitchell (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Police say a warrant for second-degree murder was issued on April 18 for 34-year-old Jamal Lamonte Mitchell. Mitchell’s was last known to live in Hampton and is described as being 5’8″ and around 190 pounds.

Mitchell should be considered dangerous, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.