NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a man they believe burglarized a business in January.

According to police, officers were dispatched on Jan. 25 to the 15200 block of Warwick Blvd in reference to a burglary of a business.

An investigation shows that around 2 a.m., two suspects forced their way into a business. Police say a computer, power tools, and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen.

Police say the first suspect is described as being a Black man, balding with facial hair, wearing a light colored hoodie under a dark zip-up jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as being a Black man with facial hair, wearing a green camo shirt or jacket under a black jacket, with dark pants, black and white shoes, and a hat with a blue or purple brim.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.