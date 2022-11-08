Have you seen this man? Newport News police believe he robbed Tobacco and Vape on Newmarket Square on Oct. 31, 2022.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween.

Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking the merchandise, and he attempted to assault the employee before running from the business, police say.

Police released an image of the suspect captured on the store surveillance.

Anyone with information about this robbery can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.