Newport News police responded to two separate shooting incidents Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to two separate shooting incidents Sunday night. There is no indication so far that the two incidents are related.

Dispatchers received the call for the first shooting in the 1800 block of Brighton Lane around 9:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road around 10: 15 p.m.

Police said that victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Anyone with additional information can call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

This a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

