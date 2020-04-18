Newport News Police respond to report of shooting on Oak Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- A new shift schedule was released Wednesday for Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilders in Newport News in light of recent coronavirus updates.

According to a release, the shipbuilding division will shift to the new schedule starting Monday, May 4. The new normal for workers will be either a 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift, or a 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. shift.