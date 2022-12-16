NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police, firefighters, and other federal partners are responding to a possible hazardous materials situation.

According to police, officials have been working the incident since 10:35 a.m., which occurred in a residence in the 900 block of 12 Street.

Police say nearby residents have been evacuated and that the person believed the be responsible is in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by the Old Dominion Police Department.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area,