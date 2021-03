NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are joining forces with the Peninsula Chinese American Association for a rally Saturday.

The rally will be at headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chief Steve Drew and Newport News officers will attend and stand alongside organizers “as they call for an end to hate and violence toward our Asian community.”

