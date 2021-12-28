Newport News police take person with violent felony warrants into custody after tactical situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News authorities were on the scene of a tactical situation Tuesday night.

The situation started around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

Police said the tactical situation involved a person with violent felony warrants.

The suspect had been taken into custody as of 11 p.m.

A police spokeswoman did not release additional details Tuesday night, but said the police chief expected to release more information the following morning.

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Armin Ibrahimovic)

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Armin Ibrahimovic)

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Armin Ibrahimovic)

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Armin Ibrahimovic)

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Armin Ibrahimovic)

Tactical situation on Deputy Lane in Newport News Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.