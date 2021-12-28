Newport News police take person with violent felony warrants into custody after tactical situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News authorities were on the scene of a tactical situation Tuesday night.
The situation started around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.
Police said the tactical situation involved a person with violent felony warrants.
The suspect had been taken into custody as of 11 p.m.
A police spokeswoman did not release additional details Tuesday night, but said the police chief expected to release more information the following morning.
