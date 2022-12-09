NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police sergeant found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal 2019 shooting was sentenced Friday.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Albin Pearson to 10 years with five years suspended for his manslaughter charge. Regarding his misdemeanor unlawful entry charge, Pearson received one year of active time. In total, he will serve six years behind bars.

In early September, a jury of seven women and five men convicted Pearson of manslaughter and the misdemeanor trespass charge in connection with the death of Henry “Hank” Berry III.

Pearson was initially charged with second-degree murder. The jury found him not guilty of assault & battery and three felony gun charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in late December of 2019. Pearson and three other officers responded to Berry’s Nantucket Place home for his alleged abuse of the 911 system.

The officers had no arrest or search warrant, and Berry, 43, refused to come outside his home. Police body cam videos of the interaction show when he tried to close his front door, the officers entered and tried to arrest him.

A struggle followed, and Berry got control of a taser. That’s when Pearson shot Berry in the back and he died in his living room several minutes later.