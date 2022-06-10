NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police officer has been arrested on crimes against children on Friday, police say.

According to Newport News police, they were informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that federal agents arrested Sgt. Michael Covey and took him into custody at NNPD headquarters.

Covey has been charged with one count of crimes against children and was subsequently sent to Norfolk to appear before a Federal magistrate.

10 On Your Side is currently reaching out to Norfolk FBI regarding the arrest.

Covey has been with the department for 16 years and was recently assigned to the Special Operations K-9 Division. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.