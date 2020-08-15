Newport News Police need help solving past homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened last year.

On November 27, 2019, just after 3 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of 24th Street for a report of a possible shooting and subjects who were “tampering with vehicles.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim, later identified as 48-year-old Calbert S. Thomas, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced Thomas dead just after 4 a.m.

Police say that it was reported that Thomas confronted the subjects tampering with his vehicle and was subsequently shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip at P3Tips.com, or by using the P3Tips app.

