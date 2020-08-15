Newport News Police need help solving past homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened last year.

On November 27, 2019, just after 3 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of 24th Street for a report of a possible shooting and subjects who were “tampering with vehicles.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim, later identified as 48-year-old Calbert S. Thomas, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced Thomas dead just after 4 a.m.

Police say that it was reported that Thomas confronted the subjects tampering with his vehicle and was subsequently shot.

More information can be found here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip at P3Tips.com, or by using the P3Tips app.

Latest News