Newport News Police need help identifying man possibly involved in recent larcenies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject possibly involved in three recent larcenies.

The incidents occurred at the Ace Hardware located in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard.

“On all three occasions, items were stolen from the business which totaled over approximately $1750,” according to police officials.

Those with information are asked to contact the Newport News Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.

