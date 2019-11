NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they need help to find a missing 11-year-old from Newport News.

Aneare Miller was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 30th Street, police say. He was wearing a gray/black sweatsuit with “Determined” on the front and riding a black bicycle with green trim.

Police didn’t disclose why they believe he might be missing, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who’s seen Miller is asked to call Newport News dispatchers at 757-247-2500.