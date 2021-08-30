Newport News police meet with community members for CARE walk after deadly shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police took to the streets Monday evening for a C.A.R.E. walk to meet with neighbors one day after a deadly shooting.

Capt. Terrence Dunbar says these walks serve as a way for officers to show they care about the future of the communities they serve.

It also gives community members a chance to ask questions when something violent happens close to home.

“We don’t just come to a scene, process a scene, gather evidence, take interviews and we leave. We have a vested interest,” he said. “We show you that we’re here the day before, the day of, and the day after. We are here with you because this is our city as well. We want to make it safe for everyone.”

The walk came after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that took the life of 27-year-old Evita Wilkins.

#HappeningNow Over 20 members of @NewportNewsPD are on Aqueduct Drive this afternoon for a CARE walk with neighbors. They’re here to talk with them after an early morning shooting Sunday resulted in the death of a young mother. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Cv6lbFklJT — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) August 30, 2021

The Rev. Linda McCaskill says she was shocked to hear what happened and tell us she was a mother of two young children.

“She was here one day and gone the next day. And so, I think we all should learn how to support one another as much as we possibly can,” she said. “I just feel like this is my family, this is the way I feel about it.”

The McCaskills have worked in the community for the last decade, through food drives and other events with their organization Police and Concerned Citizens Together (PACCT).

They hope the work they do could help stop the violence in the neighborhood.

“Aqueduct has had an ominous reputation as being a homicide hotspot,” said Rev. Eric McCaskill. “So we come out here to make it a harmony hotspot.”

As they continue to search for answers and justice for Wilkins, police say it’s important to bring people together.

“Everyone has a vested interest in making Newport News a safer place to live and when something happens, it happens to all of us,” said Dunbar.

Newport News police say they’re still in the early stages of the investigation and don’t have any suspect information at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.