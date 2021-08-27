Newport News police: Man threatened Walgreens cashier with stapler during robbery

Man suspected in robbery on Aug. 22 at the Walgreens in the 9900 block of Jefferson Avenue in newport News. (Photo courtesy: Newport News police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking for a man who threatened a Walgreens clerk with a stapler during a recent robbery.

Police said the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Walgreens in the 9900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police said he entered the store, collected various items, then approached the checkout. Another customer also approached the counter, and the man let them go ahead of him in line.

Once the customer left, the man approached the cashier at the counter, grabbed a stapler and threatened her. He demanded she open the register.

She complied, and then the man demanded she go to the next register. He pulled her shirt collar to make her move faster, police said.

He then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the man as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a black durag, tan mask, white T-shirt and dark-colored capri-style jogging pants.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.