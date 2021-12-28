Newport News police: Man robs Bayport Credit Union Tuesday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man after he robbed a Bayport Credit Union in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the bank around 1:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Marshall Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicated the man entered the bank, handed a note to a teller and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then left the building on foot, police said.

Authorities said the suspect is a white male who’s about 6 feet tall and has gray hair. He was wearing a black hat, gray jacket, jeans and black shoes.

Police provided a photo of the suspect, which shows him carrying a brown paper bag and wearing a multi-colored face mask.

Suspect in Marshall Avenue bank robbery on Dc. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Newport News police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.