Newport News Police: Man arrested on charges of domestic assault, indecent exposure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police arrested a man on charges of domestic assault and indecent exposure Thursday morning.

Police say that 39-year-old Ajak Kuot was located in the 12300 block of Jefferson Avenue and arrested on outstanding warrants related to an incident that happened last week.

On Oct. 19, police responded to the 13500 block of Warwick Boulevard just before 11 a.m. to meet the complainant of a past domestic incident.

Arriving officers made contact with the victim, a 37-year-old Newport News woman who reported her fiancé strangled her and exposed himself to her juvenile daughter.

The victim stated the incident occurred in the 500 block of Genneys Way. Police say that at about 1 a.m., an argument ensued between her and her fiancé who she identified as Kuot.

At some point during the argument, the victim stated Kuot grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into the wall. The victim told police she started fighting back and he let her go and proceeded downstairs fully nude walking in front of her juvenile daughter.

Police say that the responding officers did not observe any injuries to the victim.

Warrants were obtained on Kuot for assault on a family member and two counts of indecent exposure which were the warrants police arrested him on.

