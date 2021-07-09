Newport News police make arrest in Miller Mart armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with an armed robbery at Miller Mart on Thursday morning.

Police say, Armani Wilkins, 19, of Hampton, is charged with robbery, receiving stolen or aid in concealing a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted carjacking. 

Wilkins was found in the area of Red Mill Road and Violet Court after a foot pursuit. 

Police say the robbery happened at the Miller Mart, in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Wilkins allegedly entered the store and first asked to use the restroom. Once he exited, he stopped at a display before brandishing a firearm while approaching the clerk.

He demanded that she open the cash register and safe, as well pass over some personal property. He left, on foot, with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk’s cellphone.

