Newport News police looking for missing, endangered woman last seen Tuesday on Main Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police need help to find a 69-year-old woman considered missing and endangered.
Police say Lillian McNeil was last seen Tuesday night in the 300 block of Main Street. She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with white sleeves, a blue knit or turban style hat and was carrying a white pillowcase.
Anyone who’s seen McNeil is asked to call NNPD’s non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.
